Delhi Metro will soon launch India’s first virtual shopping app called Momentum 2.0 for metro commuters to purchase products, book services and collect orders at the destination stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has revealed that the app will also provide features such as instant recharge of metro smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services.

Momentum 2.0 will provide users direct access to custom-made services such as last-mile connectivity options, e-shopping, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries.

The DMRC is in the process of installing digital lockers called smart boxes at select stations to deposit goods ordered through e-shopping. Commuters can also use the boxes on a payment basis, the DMRC added.

In addition, users can get real-time information on the arrival time of trains, subject to operational feasibility, location of platforms, and exit gates. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations.

“Commuters using this app will get access to instant features such as booking bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs, and the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from metro stations,” DMRC said in its statement.

As per reports, the DMRC revamped its website and mobile app with additional features February last year.

