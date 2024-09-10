AppsForBharat, the parent company of devotion platform Sri Mandir, has raised $18 million in Series B funding led by Fundamentum. Susquehanna Asia VC participated in the round, as did existing investors Elevation Capital, Peak XV, and Mirae Asset VC.

The funds will be utilised to scale the Sri Mandir app’s India and international operations, onboard new temples, launch new services, and build a comprehensive tech stack for the devotional ecosystem.

Founded in November 2020 by Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat addresses the people’s underserved devotional and spiritual needs.

The Sri Mandir app currently provides access to a comprehensive list of over 50 temples. It enables users to participate in pujas, offer goods (Chadhava) as part of the rituals, and access a wealth of devotional content, all from the comfort and convenience of their homes.

Since its launch in 2020, Sri Mandir has garnered over 30 million app downloads. In the last year, over 5 lakh devotees have done 27 lakh pujas & offerings at temples across India through the Sri Mandir app.

“Over the next five years, we aim to expand our offerings by introducing spiritual tourism, facilitating special Darshan tickets, and providing seamless delivery of Prasad and related devotional goods. Our vision is to transform Sri Mandir into an end-to-end digital tech platform that caters to every aspect of the devotional journey,” said Prashant Sachan, Founder and CEO of AppsForBharat.

Over half a billion people in India and 50 million more worldwide lack a trusted platform for their devotional needs. Each day, 200 million devotees perform pujas and rituals—whether at home, with local priests, or by travelling to temples and pilgrimage sites—in search of deeper connection, peace, and well-being and for strengthening family bonds.

Despite its significance, India’s access to devotional services and information remains unorganised, fragmented, and inconvenient. There is a significant opportunity to create a tech platform that brings easy access and convenience to devotional practices, fostering a connected ecosystem of devotees, priests, and temples, said the company in its statement.

This vision inspired Prashant and his team to build Sri Mandir, which has now become India’s largest devotional platform, serving the devotional needs of people both in India and abroad.

The app’s comprehensive tech stack will integrate and enhance the experience of all stakeholders—temples (big and small), service providers (pandits/purohits), and devotees. The platform will deepen its roots in India and scale international operations in key markets such as the USA, UK, and Canada.