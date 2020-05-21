Diners have inhibition to visit their favourite restaurants post lockdown: Survey

India’s fourth phase of the lockdown has brought some respite for people as the restrictions have been lifted in a calibrated manner. However, people are inhibited to venture out and have food in restaurants.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, 74 per cent of the 24,000 respondents said that they would not go to the nearby restaurant to have food. While only 20 per cent said that they would go out.

The primary reason for not wanting to visit their favourite restaurant in the next 30 days, was the fear of catching the virus (38 per cent) and lack of willngness to spend on eating (12 per cent). While 49 per cent mentioned that both the reasons are applicable. Hence, a whopping 87 per cent are not willing to venture out to have food in the next 30 days.

Delivery services

An earlier survey conducted by the LocalCircles revealed that post COVID-19 lockdown, people would prefer having things deliver to their doorstep including restaurant food. However, 65 per cent of respondents now said that they would not order restaurant food for delivery.

The LocalCircles report stated that the food delivery order from restaurants have seen orders plummeting by almost 90 per cent.

Major food delivery platforms including Swiggy and Zomato have resorted to delivering essentials to make up for the lost income. However, revenues are down over by 75 per cent for months of April and May.

According to the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, almost 70 per cent hotels and restaurants in India might close down in the next 30 to 45 days due to the strict Government regulations.

