Diners have inhibition to visit their favourite restaurants post lockdown: Survey

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
India’s fourth phase of the lockdown has brought some respite for people as the restrictions have been lifted in a calibrated manner. However, people are inhibited to venture out and have food in restaurants.
According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, 74 per cent of the 24,000 respondents said that they would not go to the nearby restaurant to have food. While only 20 per cent said that they would go out.
The primary reason for not wanting to visit their favourite restaurant in the next 30 days, was the fear of catching the virus (38 per cent) and lack of willngness to spend on eating (12 per cent). While 49 per cent mentioned that both the reasons are applicable. Hence, a whopping 87 per cent are not willing to venture out to have food in the next 30 days.
An earlier survey conducted by the LocalCircles revealed that post COVID-19 lockdown, people would prefer having things deliver to their doorstep including restaurant food. However, 65 per cent of respondents now said that they would not order restaurant food for delivery.
The LocalCircles report stated that the food delivery order from restaurants have seen orders plummeting by almost 90 per cent.
Major food delivery platforms including Swiggy and Zomato have resorted to delivering essentials to make up for the lost income. However, revenues are down over by 75 per cent for months of April and May.
According to the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, almost 70 per cent hotels and restaurants in India might close down in the next 30 to 45 days due to the strict Government regulations.
restaurant, LocalCircles, food delivery, Swiggy, Zomato, coronavirus, COVID-19 lockdown
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...