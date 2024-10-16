Disney’s cruise business, Disney Cruise Line, will begin bookings for their upcoming vessel, Disney Adventure, from December 10.

At an event held in Singapore, the cruise line gave a sneak peek into the ship and the seven immersive experience zones it will house, inspired by crowd-favourites from the Disney, Marvel and Pixar universes.

With an approximate passenger capacity of 6,700, the 2.08-lakh-tonne Disney Adventure cruise ship will set sail from Singapore on December 15, 2025. Details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on November 14, 2024.

The heart of the ship lies with Disney Imagination Garden — a state-of-the-art garden stage with three-deck-high LED screens in an open-air, amphitheatre-style seating. In addition, the cruise ship is also getting ready to offer ‘rotational dining’, a signature dining concept in which guests will have three distinctly Disney dining experiences during their voyage.

Indian cuisine

This cruise ship will be the first one from Asia for the entertainment major. In addition to various onboard dining options, the ship will also house a ‘Mowgli’s Eatery’, offering Indian dishes, including vegetarian options, inspired by Disney’s The Jungle Book.

When asked if businesses in India will get a chance to be part of the Disney Adventure ship along with the customers — say, in terms of creating signature concierge services or the taste of India onboard — Sarah Fox, Vice-President and Regional General Manager - South-East Asia, Disney Cruise Line, told businessline that they already have a number of partnership engagements with many vendors, but are open to welcome new partnerships as well. “If there is a party that is interested in considering ways to integrate with us, we are open to welcome them,” she said.

On how Disney has integrated different cultures onboard and the potential employment opportunities for Indians on the Singapore-bound cruise ship, Daniel Cowan, Senior Manager - Dining Standards and Service, Disney Cruise Line, told businessline, “We are always hiring crew from all over the world. We have crew from all over Asia on all our ships… and we also hire locally for our ships.”

“We are conducting a lot of focus groups on these to educate us about what we need to do. And we are still in the development of a lot of the menus onboard. So, we are taking these things into consideration, going ahead,” Daniel said during an exclusive interaction with select media-persons post the grand reveal event in Singapore.

Since launching in 1998, the Disney Cruise Line now has a fleet of five ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish — and eight more ships on the way, including the expanded relationship with Oriental Land Company to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan by 2031.

The Disney Adventure is part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board. The cruise ship will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore for a minimum of five years.

The writer is in Singapore at the invitation of Disney Cruise Line