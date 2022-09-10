Disney Legends Awards: Chadwick Boseman, Ellen Pompeo and more honoured

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, "Frozen" team, and "Grey's Anatomy" actors Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey were honoured with the Disney Legends Award at D23 Expo.

Disney's D23 Expo kick started on Friday.

The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy.

Boseman, the star of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" franchise, was honoured with the award posthumously. His brother Derrick Boseman accepted the trophy on behalf of him.

"He played these roles and was taking chemo at the same time. Some of these roles had him doing things that were physical. He was so strong that even six days before he died he honoured the promise he made to his partner and married her," Derrick said in the acceptance speech.

Derrick Boseman speaks as he accepts the 2022 Disney Legends Award on behalf of his brother late actor Chadwick Boseman

Boseman died in August 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Award ceremony

The Disney Legends Award ceremony, which took place at the Anaheim convention centre here, was hosted by famous television personality Tamron Hall. Bob Chapek, CEO Disney, presented the trophy to the honourees.

"It is the 35th anniversary of Disney Legends. We are honoured today to present the award to this year's legends and we are honoured because we have several past Disney Legends that are here for the ceremony," Chapek said.

Other honourees were Robert Price "Bob" Foster, Don Hahn, Doris Hardoon, Chris Montan, Rob't Coltrin, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The winners received a two feet-tall bronze Disney Legends sculpture that signifies the imagination, creativity and magic they have brought to the company. The recipients also participated in a handprint ceremony following the event.

Their bronzed prints will be displayed in the Disney Legends Plaza at the Company's Burbank headquarters.

The Disney Legends Awards were introduced in 1987 with actor Fred MacMurray. Till now, 304 artists have been named Disney Legends.

The list includes Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Robert Downey Jr, Annette Funicello, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Elton John, Angela Lansbury, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Robin Roberts, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Ming-Na Wen, Betty White and Robin Williams.