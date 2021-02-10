Disney Shuts Down Former Fox Studio That Made ‘Ice Age’ Movies

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Walt Disney Co. is closing Blue Sky Studios, an animation company it acquired with the purchase of Fox’s entertainment assets two years ago.
The operation will wind down over the next two months, eliminating about 450 positions, Disney said Tuesday. Blue Sky, founded about 25 years ago, is best known for the “Ice Age” and “Rio” film franchises. Its most-recent release was 2019’s “Spies in Disguise.”
Disney, like other entertainment companies, has been hard hit by the coronavirus, which forced it to close or limit attendance at its theme parks and postpone the release of feature films in theaters. The company also owns the Pixar and Disney animation studios. Blue Sky was one too many.
Also read: Disney+ to get Wakanda-based series: Report
“Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios,” the company said in a statement.
Under Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek, who took on that role one year ago, Disney has been taking a sharp knife to operations, eliminating such once-cherished businesses as the Radio Disney network, the Disney Channel in the UK and even annual passes at its original Disneyland theme park.
Disney lost $2.86 billion on sales of $65.4 billion last fiscal year. It’s due to report its first-quarter results February 11.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...