Disney to release Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in India on December 10

Walt Disney Studios will release West Side Story, a film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg in India on December 10.

"From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release West Side Story in cinemas on December 10, 2021," the makers said in a statement.

Starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, the movie is a romantic musical drama. It is a movie adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim. The Broadway musical is based loosely on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. It also features Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy James.

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution last week announced its plans for exclusive theatrical release windows for the remainder of its 2021 slate of films. Disney has said that the remaining movies on its 2021 slate will all be released in theaters exclusively before being released on its streaming platform Disney+.

“Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution had said in a statement.

“As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season," Daniel had added.

The West Side Story, along with Disney’s other scheduled releases, will have a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release, it had said. These movies include The Last Duel slated to be released on October 15, 2021, Ron’s Gone Wrong on October 22, 2021, Eternals on November 5, 2021 and The King’s Man on December 22, 2021.