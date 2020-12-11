Disney unveils ‘Star’

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Disney announced on Thursday the launch of its new general entertainment service, Star, for international markets at its 2020 Investor Day.
“Building on the successful launch of Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia,” the media giant will launch Star in select international markets as part of its streaming service, Disney+.
Star will be launched as a separate streaming service in Latin America as Star+.
Disney shakes up its operations to put focus on streaming
“Star will launch in Europe and several other international markets on February 23, 2021, as a fully integrated part of Disney+, with its own branded tile and a new collection of renowned general entertainment series, movies, documentaries and more,” Disney said in an official release.
Star will include content from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.
Disney+ Hotstar subscriber additions, largest contributor to Disney+ growth in Q4
The service will be priced at €8.99 per month or €89.99 per year in Europe. Disney will follow a similar pricing strategy for other markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
It will continue the global rollout of Disney+ in new markets, now with Star starting with Singapore on February 23, 2021, followed by Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea later in 2021.
The Star brand will be launched as a separate streaming app in Latin America and will include Star content collection, local original productions, and live sports content from ESPN, including “top soccer leagues, grand slam tennis, and more.”
The streaming service will launch in June 2021 as a “stand-alone service. It will be priced at around $7.50 per month (or the local equivalent), or will be bundled with Disney+ for around $9.00 per month (or the local equivalent), Disney said.
The media giant will also update Disney+ globally to offer enhanced parental controls. It will add features such as enabling users to set limits on access to content for specific profiles based on content ratings and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content, it said.
Disney also announced that its portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now has over 137 million global paid subscriptions, including 11.5 million ESPN+ subscribers, 38.8 million Hulu subscribers, and 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers.
Disney expects its streaming services to clock 300-350 million total paid subscriptions by fiscal 2024 fuelled by new content. Disney+ alone is targeting to release more than 100 titles per year, it said.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...