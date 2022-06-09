Dota 2 has the highest tournament price pool among esports games

Dota 2, the sequel to Dota, is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Valve has topped the list of tournaments with the highest price pool in esports games. Even after close to 9 years after its launch it is one of the most popular esports games globally.

Dota 2 tops the list of esports games with the highest tournament prize pool of $ 47.73 million . The biggest tournament for Dota 2 is The International. This tournament is an annual esports world championship hosted by Valve which consists of 18 teams competing for the trophy and the prize pool.

Counter-Strike

Global Offensive Major Championships also known as the majors is one of the biggest and most popular among the CS:GO tournaments. Global Offensive is number two with a tournament prizepool of $21.17 million

Other games that made it to the list are Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile with a tournament prize pool of $17.16 million, Arena of Valor coming fourth, and games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege and Call of Duty Warzone with a tournament prize pool range between $5 million to $10 million.

An esports or electronic sports game is a video game which involves a type of organised and competitive gaming among professional players, competing individually or as teams. Most of these games have tournaments that are conducted throughout the year which are categorised as major tournaments have a significant prize pool and are broadcasted live; minor tournaments that have a smaller prize pool and played online by regional and smaller teams. The prize pool is the total amount of money collected in a tournament which is distributed among the winners.