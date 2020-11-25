‘Dynamite’ of BTS gets Grammy nomination; first K-pop group to earn the honour

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
South Korean sensation BTS is one step closer to their dream of winning a Grammy Award as the band has been nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category by the Recording Academy for their chartbuster track “Dynamite”.
The nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday night, according to Recording Academy’s official website.
“Dynamite”, which released on August 21, is the group’s first full-fledged English language single and their career’s first Billboard Hot 100 No 1 hit.
Also read: Korean pop group BTS hosts online event, gains 2 million viewers in an hour
BTS, whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as they are known to global audiences, also became the first pop act from South Korea to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Dynamite”.
The septet ― comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook ― thanked the ARMY, a term for the band’s fans, for their support in this journey to earning a Grammy nod.
“Thank you to everyone who listened to and sympathised with our music during the difficult times. Above all, it is ARMYs who made the miracle of being a Grammy candidate. We always appreciate and love you. Thank you @RecordingAcad for this great honor!” a tweet on the group’s official Twitter account read.
BTS has often described “Dynamite” as a song full of zest, positive vibes and dealing with life one step at a time as one feels “heavy” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It is also the closing track of their album ‘BE’, which was launched last Friday. Apart from ‘BE’, BTS also released ‘Map of the Soul 7’ album earlier this year.
Previously, BTS’s album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ was up for best recording package in 2019, but had they won, the award would have gone to art director HuskyFox. They also made history at last year’s ceremony by being the first K-pop group to present an award.
Also read: Hallyu 2.0: Korean pop culture gains new ground in India
The group made their Grammy debut this year in collaboration with Lil Nas X for a rendition of the American rapper’s “Old Town Road”.
“Dynamite” will compete with “Un Dia (One Day)” by Jay Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Rainy; “Intentions” by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo; “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande; and “Exile” by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver.
The awards ceremony, to be held on January 31, will be hosted by daily show presenter Trevor Noah.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...