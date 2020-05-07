East India Comedy throws a reunion for Swiggy’s `Hope, Not Hunger’ initiative

East India Comedy’s stand-up comedian threw a reunion in collaboration with the food delivery platform Swiggy for its philanthropic initiative Hope, Not Hunger.

The three-hour-long reunion had popular comedians including Kunal Rao, Sahil Shah, Sonali Thakker, Jose Covaco, Sapana Verma, Azeem Banatwalla, Abish Mathew, Angad Singh, Anu Menon, and Atul Khatri. The live stream helped to raise around ₹1.5 lakh to feed 4,500 meals to the homeless, according to the Swiggy.

Speaking about the reunion and the initiative, Sorabh Pant took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote: “Yesterday @EastIndiaComedy (& friends) reunited. For dosti and charity. Raised 1.5L+ for @swiggy_in to feed 4.5k meals to the homeless. Thanks to all that donated. Money is tight but your generosity is incredible. Will do more such soon.”

Hope, Not Hunger initiative, was launched by Swiggy at the beginning of April to help the underprivileged in the country during the Covid-19-induced-lockdown. As a part of this initiative, Swiggy is leveraging the network of restaurants, caterers, and commercial kitchens, and working with several state governments to serve wholesome meals on a daily basis within relief camps across the country, as per the Swiggy’s official release.