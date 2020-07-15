Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa to join ADB as Vice-President

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Ashok Lavasa, currently an Election Commissioner, has been appointed as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public Private Partnerships, Asian Development Bank, the bank said in a statement.
Before the announcement, Lavasa was slated to take over from Sunil Arora, the current Chief Election Commissioner, on his retirement. This is said to be the unwritten convention although several law Commission reports have said that the senior most EC should be appointed as CEC on the retirement of the incumbent CEC.
Lavasa is said to have been the only member among the three-member Commission to have given a dissenting note against Narendra Modi for speeches made during the recently concluded General Elections which many considered a violation of the model code of conduct which was in place.
Lavasa, a Haryana cadre IAS officer, has held several posts at the Centre including being Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Environment and Forest and Civil Aviation among others.
An avid photographer, his office room is invariably filled with pictures that he has taken.
