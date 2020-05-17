Variety

Elon Musk explains Bitcoin to JK Rowling

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on May 17, 2020 Published on May 17, 2020

File Photo of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.   -  Reuters

Reveals he owns 0.25 Bitcoin

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explained Harry Potter-famed British author J.K. Rowling about bitcoin while revealing that even he owns a minuscule share of it.

Rowling took to microblogging site Twitter and asked about how Bitcoin functions. She wrote: “I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me.”

Responding to her tweet, Musk said: "Massive currency issuance by govt central banks are making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison".

He added: "I still only own 0.25 Bitcoin btw."

Rowling reverted to the explanation and said: “People are now explaining Bitcoin to me, and honestly, it’s blah blah blah collectibles (My Little Pony?) blah blah blah computers (got one of those) blah blah blah crypto (sounds creepy) blah blah blah understand the risk (I don’t, though.)”

To which Musk replied: “Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison.”

Twitterati also jumped in the conversation. A follower replied to Musk: "That's irrational, based on you just saying it is more solid than fiat money."

Another Twitter user wrote: "There are good reasons why all those fake bot accounts constantly try to push fake bitcoin scams lol, I don't trust bitcoin far as I can throw it."

Musk replied to him: "That is why you should only use trusted sources."

He further hinted that his company Tesla "might get into mining" last year.

According to the Livemint report, despite Twitter’s constant efforts to ban scammers and impersonators on its platform, one impersonator broke into Musk's official account with a fake lookalike verified account, promising his 22.5 million followers free Bitcoin and ethereum cryptocurrencies.

Musk later slammed Twitter and Google for the rise in trolling networks and scams via fake bots on both the platforms.

"The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool," Musk said.

