Twitter CEO Elon Musk became the most-followed user on the platform, overtaking former US President Barack Obama.

The Guinness World Records noted in its report that Musk has gained over 133 million followers on Twitter five months after taking over the microblogging site for $44 billion. The 51-year-old Obama has held the record since 2020.

“Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users, meaning around 30 per cent follow Musk,” the report said.

. @elonmusk is now officially the most followed person on @Twitter!https://t.co/Hyps4OUgoc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 30, 2023

Data tracker Social Blade revealed that Obama and Canadian singer Justin Bieber lost over 2,68,585 and 1,18,950 followers in the last 30 days.

The microblogging platform will remove legacy verified checkmarks from April 1, 2023. Musk recently announced that only ‘verified accounts will feature in ‘for you recommendations’ on the platform. He added that Twitter will be the only platform that people can trust.

