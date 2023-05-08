Billionaire and investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk at the shareholder’s meeting of Berkshire Hathaway recently. Musk recently faced criticism from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey who slammed the former’s leadership of the company in a series of social media posts. “It all went south,” Dorsey said.

According to a report by Fortune, Buffett called Musk a “brilliant guy.” “He dreams about things, and his dreams have got a foundation,” the 92-year-old added.

Musk recently commented that further hikes by US Federal Reserve will “trigger a severe recession.”

Buffett added that there have been important things done by Elon already which require fanaticism. “It is a dedication to solving the impossible and, every now and then, they will do it. But it would be torturous for me and Charlie. I just like the way I’m living, and I wouldn’t enjoy being in his shoes but he wouldn’t enjoy being in my shoes either,” he added.

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger claimed that Musk overestimates himself but is very talented. “He would not have achieved what he has in life if he hadn’t tried for unreasonably extreme objectives. He likes taking on the impossible job and doing it,” Munger added.

Meanwhile, he admitted, “Warren and I are looking for the easy job that we can identify.’‘

As response to a tweet, Musk wrote, “Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie.”

