Variety

Emma Watson shows support for trans people following JK Rowling’s comments

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 11, 2020 Published on June 11, 2020

Emma Watson

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are, she says

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson on Thursday came out in support of trans people responding to recent comments made by author JK Rowling.

Watson who plays the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise tweeted, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she added.

She also said that she donates to charities supporting trans people. Watson is not the only Harry Potter cast member to respond to these comments. Daniel Radcliffe who plays Harry Potter in the franchise on Monday also responded to Rowling’s recent remarks calling out the author of the Harry Potter series for her tweets that he claimed were “erasing the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

“I realise that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J K Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now,” Radcliffe had said in an official statement.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” Radcliffe had said.

Also Read
Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling’s comments on gender identity
 

The actors were referring to the series of tweets posted by Rowling on Saturday criticising those who believe that a person's assigned sex at birth isn't “real.” The tweets were in response to the backlash she received in her criticism of the phrase “people who menstruate” used in an article.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling had tweeted.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she had said.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - i.e, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is nonsense,” she added.

The author on Wednesday released a detailed blog post revealing that she has been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The post was to provide context to her comments which have received a lot of backlash for being anti-transgender with some even labelling them as ‘transphobic’ on social media.

Published on June 11, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
society
cinema industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Remembering Crazy Mohan, a year after his death