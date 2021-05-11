Employees unable to manage stress amid Covid-19: Study

A three-pronged transformation
Employees across organisations in India are working under immense stress amid concerns related to the second wave of Covid-19 and the inability to manage work- life balance , as per a recent survey by HappyPlus Consulting.
According to the survey, nearly 54 per cent of employees are often in the stress zone while around 39 per cent of people need immediate attention to manage their anxiety and stress.
According to the study, even though 81 per cent of the respondents are engaged with their seniors in the organisations, only 0.37 per cent of the population have well-managed their stress while 6.38 per cent have been able to moderately manage it.
"Our research, based on scientific analysis, has revealed that having higher engagement at organisation level does not actually mean that the levels of stress among employees are low. On the contrary, this research has established that a majority of employees are working under stress," HappyPlus Consulting Founder and CEO Dr Ashish Ambasta said.
As employees are mandated to work from home amid Covid-19, a significant number of respondents have said that their stress levels have gone up as their jobs don't leave them with enough time for their families and other personal needs.
“Stress management and mental health as a concept requires urgent attention by organizations. Having 72 per cent of the population who are unable to speak their hearts out is startling.” said Shyamasree Chakrabarty, Director, HappyPlus Consulting.
Notably, despite the stress and anxiety, nearly 88 per cent of respondents are taking high pride to be associated with their organisations, while around 85 per cent are inspired to go the extra mile and bring their best every day, the report said.
"While lack of adequate acknowledgement and appreciation by seniors continues to bother employees, being unable to give time for personal and family needs is a cause of concern. Organisations will now have to frame policies and make their schedules flexible enough so that employees will be able to strike a balance between work and personal lives. This will thus help employees meet their targets," said Ambasta.
"Having a working environment which is safe and sound with no discrimination done within employees, can ensure better performance and results. In this scenario, there is a responsibility on every organisation to build an effective support system that can cope with stress among employees," Ambasta added.
The study was conducted by HappyPlus Consulting covering nearly 2,500 respondents.
