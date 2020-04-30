End of an era: Twiterrati mourns the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday at the age of 67.

Kapoor was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday due to his condition. He had been seeking treatment in the US for his leukaemia and had returned to India in September 2019. He was hospitalized twice in February.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” Kapoor’s family said in an official statement.

From veteran actors, directors to musicians, the Bollywood fraternity poured in their condolences on social media. Many talked about their experiences working with the actor while others shared their best ishes for the family.

The news was initially shared by Amitabh Bacchan on Twitter.

“T 3517 - He's GONE ..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away..I am destroyed !” Bacchan had said in a now-deleted tweet.

“Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor,” wrote legendary actor Rajnikanth.

The news of Kapoor’s passing comes one day after the death of beloved actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away after battling cancer at the age of 53.

“Both tragedies have happened in this terrible time of corona and it is too much to digest. Such a wonderful actor, Rishi, snuffed out just when we thot he was recovering. Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person. We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedy,” tweeted Hema Malini.

“Today I have lost a dear friend Rishi kapoor. We had first met in Banglore in 1973. He had come for a charity show of Bobby n I was there for Sholay’s shooting We met in the evening n kept talking till the wee hours to begin a friendship for 47 yrs. Good bye dear friend !! “ wrote Javed Akhtar.

“Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP” tweeted Farhan Akhtar.

“This is the worst phase for the Indian Cinema, it’s an end to an era.

Was fortunate to have worked with him in #Manto and shall cherish those beautiful moments throughout my life. A true entertainer #RishiKapoor Sir #RiP,” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family” tweeted Kamal Haasan.

“My Chintu darling has gone.. My dearest friend..my costar..my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh till I cried! Now there are only tears.. No last goodbye. No funeral. No consoling embraces. Silence. Emptiness. Grief,” wrote veteran actress Simi Garewal.

“It’s a disaster. Unbearable. . Shocking. Unbelievable. my dearest friend for 40 years is no more. People call him #RISHI KAPOOR.I knew him #CHINTU My best friend. My best actor. my guide. Met him last at his home.A Man Of Undying energy gone. shocked RIP DOSTBYE,” tweeted director Subhash Ghai.

“I've had the honour of working with Rishi ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it.. absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time,” tweeted Madhuri Dixit Nene.

“With tears in my eyes I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother, father n also my hero eventually..whose songs I grew up loving n dancing to..my most favourite n versatile actor..what a pity never got to meet him after his return n now never will RIP Rishi kapoor,” wrote Urmila Matondkar.

“It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family” said Akshay Kumar.

“I'm at an absolute & total loss for words. Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted, sad, heartbroken. I truly believed you'll come out of this. You will be missed, Sir. RIP. Om Shanti,” Anushka Sharma wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

“Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor,” said Tapsee Pannu.

“Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai (I am very sad to hear this news). I have such lovely memories of working with him. Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted veteran actor and comedian Johny Lever.

“Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir! There cannot will not be another like you!” Swara Bhasker tweeted.

Three months ago, Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda had also passed away of cancer. Not only Bollywood, politicians and sports personalities also shared their grief on the social media platform mourning the loss of the veteran actor a day after the death of his ‘D-Day’ co-star Khan.

“Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby" to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP,” wrote politician Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.

“The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

“This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor,” former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace” tweeted Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear about the demise of legendary actor #RishiKapoor ji. My heart goes out to his family and all his fans. May his Soul rests in Eternal Peace. #RIPLegend,” athlete Hima Das tweeted.

Kapoor is a third-generation actor of Bollywood’s Kapoor dynasty and the son of Raj Kapoor. Kapoor first appeared as a child artiste in Raj Kapoor’s popular film Shri 420 followed by “Mera Naam Joker”. He had made his debut in the 1973 blockbuster Bobby, again directed by his father. He continued to be one of Bollywood’s favourite romantic heroes for almost three decades.

He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.