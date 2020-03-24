Eros Now enters English language content with Eros Now Prime

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) platform owned by Eros International Plc, on March 23 announced the upcoming launch of ‘Eros Now Prime’, which marks its foray into English language content. With Eros Now Prime, it also plans to tap into metro cities.
Eros Now Prime will have English-language content offering consisting of over 2,000 hours of programming, the company said in a statement. The first partnership for Eros Now Prime is a strategic multi-year deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution. Eros Now has only had Indian-language content as part of the platform, with deep penetration and distribution in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. With the advent of Eros Now Prime, the brand is now poised to serve the global Indian audience across metro cities and beyond, the company said.
“With growing focus on regional language and local content to cater to the next billion user market, we are addressing users who increasingly view themselves as ‘global citizens’ and aspire to connect with places, people, and ideas beyond their locale. This will influence the persistence of English-language content, films, music consumption and networking on social media,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman & CEO- Eros Digital.
As part of the agreement with NBCUniversal, Eros Now subscribers in South Asia will have access to some of the most talked about series from NBCUniversal, in addition to the existing Eros Now library, which consists of over 12,000 movie titles, original shows and music, as well as short-format content through Quickie, Eros’s short format video content offering. A plethora of NBCUniversal TV titles will soon be available on the premium OTT platform for viewers to choose from.
“This new deal will not only bolster their existing portfolio of premium content, but it also ensures that their viewers will be able to enjoy NBCUniversal’s vast catalogue of comedy and drama series for many years to come,” said Belinda Menendez, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Global Distribution and International, NBCUniversal.
