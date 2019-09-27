Variety

Slideshow: Exim Bank holds art & craft expo of handmades in Mumbai

An artisan from Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan, Rajasthan. - Photo by Paul Noronha

Artisans from Bari, Gujarat display their products. - Photo by Paul Noronha

Dhonk Craft, Rajasthan. - Photo By Paul Noronha

Exim Bazaar Art & Craft Exhibition of Handmades for sale. - Photo by Paul Noronha

Leather puppetry paintings from Andhra Pradesh. Photo by Paul Noronha

Natural vegetables colour paintings from West Bengal. Photo by Paul noronha

Tribal metal Art from Odisha. Photo: Paul Noronha

Wood work for Kawad, Rajasthan. Photo: Paul Noronha

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has been supporting and curating grassroots enterprises and craftsmen across India, in the areas of product development, design & packaging, with the twin-objective of reviving the traditional arts and crafts of India.

In order to further strengthen these efforts, Exim Bank has organised an exclusively curated exhibition-cum-sale of Handmade traditional & contemporary arts, crafts and textiles from across India. The three-day event ‘Exim Bazaar’ is being held from September 27 to 29, 2019 at the Expo Centre, World Trade Centre in Mumbai.

 

