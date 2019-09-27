Slideshow: Exim Bank holds art & craft expo of handmades in Mumbai

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has been supporting and curating grassroots enterprises and craftsmen across India, in the areas of product development, design & packaging, with the twin-objective of reviving the traditional arts and crafts of India.

In order to further strengthen these efforts, Exim Bank has organised an exclusively curated exhibition-cum-sale of Handmade traditional & contemporary arts, crafts and textiles from across India. The three-day event ‘Exim Bazaar’ is being held from September 27 to 29, 2019 at the Expo Centre, World Trade Centre in Mumbai.

Photos by Paul Noronha