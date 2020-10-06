Explore this, if you are planning for a movie in cinemas

The stakeholders in the exhibition segment of the movie industry are eager to start their work with the Government issuing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP ) on Tuesday.

Recently the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had given its approval to multiplexes and cinema halls to reopen doors for consumers from October 15.

