Explore this, if you are planning for a movie in cinemas

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

The stakeholders in the exhibition segment of the movie industry are eager to start their work with the Government issuing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP ) on Tuesday.

 

Recently the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had given its approval to multiplexes and cinema halls to reopen doors for consumers from October 15.

Do you want to know what the SOP says in various areas of activities in film exhibition? Here is interactive data visualisation for you. You can search it with a keyword also. Just type ‘food’, you will get all the SOP-related information on that word in this interactive data visualisation.

The pop-up in the second column will give you detailed information on the topic you searched.

