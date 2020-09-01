Fali S Nariman releases book on eminent lawyer Lalit Bhasin

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
A coffee table book on Lalit Bhasin, senior lawyer and chairperson of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), was released by eminent jurist Fali S Nariman.
Titled Lalit Bhasin – A Lifetime Dedicated to Law, the book follows the life of Bhasin through photographs. Covering eight decades, it provides a comprehensive understanding of India’s legal society apart from chronicling Bhasin’s life from his playschool days in pre-partition Rawalpindi, his rise in Delhi’s politico-legal groups, to the present day when he steps forward to celebrate his 58th year as a lawyer.
Releasing the book, Nariman, said: “My good friend Lalit Bhasin, who had been the Secretary-General of the Bar Association of India (BAI) ever since the early 1990s and is now its President, has contributed immensely to the growth and success of legal profession. The achievements of the BAI could have never been accomplished without his unstinted support, help, and initiative.”
KK Venugopal, Attorney General of India, said: “I have never seen a lawyer who has projected India to the legal community in so many countries. He has built bridges across the Asian region single-handedly. We are proud of him.”
Speaking on the book, Bhasin said: “ I am both humbled and elated that my life’s journey has been so beautifully captured in this memoir. The book has taken me back to my childhood days and my journey over 80 years and has captured what I have been able to achieve during this period as a lawyer.”
Enriched with hundreds of personal and professional photographs and replete with numerous interesting anecdotes, experiences and learnings of the distinguished 81-year-old lawyer, it is an anthology of his family history, childhood memories, personal life, professional journey and unfulfilled dreams.
The coffee table book follows a multi-dimensional storytelling approach. While sharing personal events related to Bhasin’s life, the narrative also provides a reflection of several important past and contemporary issues facing society. It provides crucial historical information on the growth of the legal profession in India from the late 1960s,
The coffee table has been published by Roots & Shoots.
Celebrating 60 years of the BAI, Venugopal and Nariman also released The Constitution of India Celebrating and Calibrating 70 Years Compendium of Articles, published by the Association and edited by Bhasin. These articles have been contributed by distinguished lawyers, eminent judges, scholars and academicians, distinguished bureaucrats, outstanding politicians, stalwarts from other professions, well-known media personalities and journalists, political thinkers, and illustrious citizens.
