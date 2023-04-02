FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). There are prepaid rechargeable tags, based on radio frequency identification, affixed on the windscreen of vehicles for toll collection. A FASTag is valid for a time period of 5 years.

FASTag was first introduced in the country in 2014. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made it mandatory for every vehicle in December 2019.

Also Read: How to recharge FASTag on Paytm

The cashless facility aims to save time and skip long queues at highway toll plazas. The documents required for FASTag include; the registration certificate of the vehicle, a passport-size photo of the owner, and identity proof.

Individuals can purchase bank-specified FASTags from issuer banks and can be recharged using UPI apps, including Paytm, and the My FASTag app. They can head to the official website of the banks and proceed to get FASTag. Note that the pricing varies based on the issuer and the type of vehicle.

Individuals can also apply or purchase FASTag from NHAI POS (point of sale), RTOs (regional transport office), petrol bunks, and transport hubs.

Also read: National highway projects worth ₹11.23-lakh crore under implementation

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit