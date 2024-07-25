Aha Godari, a film made on the journey of the river Godavari, has won the Best Documentary award in the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards. The awards, which are being presented in association with the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), recognise good content across platforms in various Indian languages.

Directed by Diwakar Gopavajhala, the documentary was released on the OTT platform aha. The award was presented to the makers of the film Gyabo Network Private Limited at a function held in Mumbai recently.

Vijay K Chakravarthy received the Best Cinematographer (Series) award for ‘Anya’s Tutorial.

Kiran Mamedi received the Best Production Design (Series) award for ‘Newsense’, while Priyamani Raj won the Best Actor (Critics Choice) for her role in ‘Bhamakalapam 1’, a statement said on Wednesday.

‘Ratthasachi’ on aha Tamil received several awards in the original web category, including Best Film, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Actor and Best Cinematographer awards.

“These awards, awarded for the first time to an OTT platform, mark a milestone for aha,” Ravikant Sabnavis, CEO of aha, said.