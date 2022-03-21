Viral video: 19-year-old’s midnight run makes him social media darling overnight

Filmmaker and author Vinod Kapri shared a video of a young boy on Twitter that went viral. The footage showed Kapri, driving a car, in conversation with a 19-year-old young man who identified himself as Pradeep Mehra from Uttarakhand.

Seeing the young man running on the road at midnight, Kapri offered him a lift in his car. Mehra refused the offer saying that it was his only time to run. When asked why was he running, he said ‘to join the Army.’

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



Mehra works at McDonald's (Sector-16, Noida). His home is 10 km away from the workplace. He also told Kapri that his mother was sick and hospitalised.

Mehra works at McDonald’s (Sector-16, Noida). His home is 10 km away from the workplace. He also told Kapri that his mother was sick and hospitalised.

Kapri again offered him a lift and said he could do the running in the morning. Mehra turned down the offer and said he had no time to train in the morning since he had to cook food before work. In his tweet, Kapri called the young man ‘pure gold.’

Kapri also offered to take him to dinner. The boy refused as his brother, who works on a night shift, will be left out, and he had to cook for him. “It will disrupt my running routine,” the 19-year-old said, denying Kapri’s offer.

Twitteratis were inspired by Pradeep Mehra’s story. Ranjeet Bajaj, the owner of Minerva Academy, sought the details of the young man on Twitter to offer him free training.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who also retweeted the video, said, “He will be a winner. Thank you, Vinod, for sharing this. Yes, pure gold.”

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who also retweeted the video, said, "He will be a winner. Thank you, Vinod, for sharing this. Yes, pure gold."

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra, retweeted the video and said it was his ‘Monday motivation.’

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra, retweeted the video and said it was his 'Monday motivation.' He wrote: "This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn't need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!"