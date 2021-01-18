First bird fest at Mahananda sanctuary from Feb 20

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.
The Darjeeling Wildlife Division will be organising the 1st Mahananda Bird Festival from February 20 to 23, they said.
The participants will be taken to the popular birding spots such as Rongdong and Latpanchor, besides other birding trails within the forests, Chief Wildlife Warden VK Yadav said.
Visitors will be able to witness the diverse landscapes of rivers, plains, forests and hills during the festival, he said.
Those interested will have to register online through wbsfda.org and the applications will be accepted till February 2.
Experts will guide the participants throughout the festival, officials said.
The participation fee is ₹5,000 and it includes entry fees, food and lodging, they said.
Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary is rich in fauna and has more than 300 species of birds.
The sanctuary has been designated as an 'important bird area' due to its critical role in the conservation of birds and their habitat.
The sanctuary is well known among the birding community, and bird watchers flock to it for sighting the Rufous-necked hornbill, among other birds.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...