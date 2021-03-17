Florida woman gives birth to first known baby with Covid-19 antibodies

Florida woman, who received her first Covid-19 vaccine dose during pregnancy, gave birth to the first known baby born with coronavirus antibodies, according to a report by two pediatricians.

The report, published in the pre-print server medrxiv, was carried out by doctors Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick.

They said in the report that the mother, who was a frontline worker, was administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in January when she was 36 weeks pregnant.

“The woman gave birth to a vigorous, healthy girl three weeks later. Antibodies were detected in the baby’s umbilical cord at the time of delivery.

“Thus, there is potential for protection and infection risk reduction from Sars-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination,” they added.

“To our knowledge, this was the first in the world that was reported of a baby being born with antibodies after a vaccination,” Gilbert told the West Palm Beach ABC affiliate.

He further said, “We tested the baby’s cord to see if the antibodies in the mother passed to the baby, which is something we see happen with other vaccines given during pregnancy.”

Rudnick told the local ABC station that this was one small case in what would be thousands and thousands of babies born to mothers who had been vaccinated for the next several months.

