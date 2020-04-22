F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast offers reunion taping tickets for charity

The cast of the popular sitcom “‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S” on Tuesday announced that six ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ fans would get a three-part in-person experience with the cast as part of the “All In Challenge.”

The offer is in a bid to raise money for charities that provide food for those in need, including children, elderly and frontline workers. Fans can bid to win a set of six tickets to the taping of the HBO Max special reunion of the show and have a cup of coffee at the Central Perk Cafe in the Warner Bros studio with cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer once it is safe to film again.

All proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which supports Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The minimum bid to enter the contest is $10.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had. Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour,” the announcement read.

The winner will get a roundtrip ticket to the taping for them, and five of their friends and a hotel stay.

The cast in February had announced that they would be returning to the original soundstage of the show, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to celebrate the sitcom, which ended in 2004 for taping a one-hour reunion special. It has now been delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the contest fine print, if the studio was unable to go ahead with the taping with a live studio audience “due to [Centers for Disease Control] limitations,” the winners will get a different in-person experience with the cast.

The “Friends” cast are not the only celebrities participating in the All-In Challenge. The auctions on the charity’s website also include a chance to run a lemonade stand with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, a walk-on role in a Martin Scorcese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and golf at Pebble Beach with Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray.