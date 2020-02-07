'Friends' reunion may happen soon on HBO Max

The popular cast of the classic comedy series, Friends, is all set to come together for the most-awaited reunion special of the show. An hour-long reunion special will be unscripted and the whole star cast will participate in the show, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

The reunion special will come along with the launch of the upcoming streaming platform, HBO Max, where all seasons of Friends is one of the main attractions. After months of negotiation, the star cast is likely to sign the agreement with series producer Warner Bros.

According to another report by the Deadline, the six stars will be paid around $3-4 million each for their appearance. The negotiation witnessed an impasse following a difference of opinion between the cast and WBTV and HBO Max last year. Negotiations resumed in January and both the parties sealed the deal. Actor Mathew Perry, who played Chandler in the show, took to Twitter and wrote a rather cryptic message indicating reunion special news to be announced soon: “Big news coming...”. This left fans wondering what could it be. The post got 9,000 retweets and more than 90,000 likes on Twitter.

HBO Max has shelled out $425 million for rights to one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, which has also emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest hits, Deadline reported.

The series that was launched in 1994 and went for a decade has not lost its lustre over the years. This can be substantiated by the overwhelming number of followers actor Jennifer Aniston secured after she posted a selfie with the star cast. Last year, Aniston set a Guinness World Record for the fastest to reach one million followers.