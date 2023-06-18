The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity award ceremony is scheduled to take place from June 19-23 in Cannes, France. Here is a sneak peek of advertisement campaigns that represent the country this year.

DENSTU Creative at Cannes Lions 2023

DENSTU Creative agency has bagged four entries to the Cannes Lions Festival 2023 including Vedantu’s The Everything Book campaign; TVS’s The Responsible Manhole campaign; Mortein’s Suraksha Ka Teeka campaign; and Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour.

Mortein’s Suraksha Ka Teeka campaign launched in May 2023 is to fight against Malaria and Dengue. It focused on leveraging the habit of applying ‘teeka’ and educating individuals about protection from vector-borne diseases.

Mortein’s Suraksha Ka Teeka

Vedantu’s The Everything Book, introduced in June, addresses the lack of accessibility to quality education and the digital divide in rural India. Operating as an internet signal aggregator, the innovation combines 2G signals to form one strong Hyperspot providing access to Vedantu’s curriculum for free.

TVS’s The Responsible Manhole campaign is a road-safety initiative aimed to address the critical issue of open manholes. The campaign, in collaboration with the municipality of Mumbai, set the stage for a low-cost device installed inflood-prone areas that alerted passersby about the danger. An app alerted the municipal officers about the open manhole. The project is underway in Bengaluru and five other municipalities.

Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour is a secret tour of the British Museum’s stolen artefacts via augmented reality (AR) and immersive podcasts. The technology was re-engineered to scan and identify life-sized 3D artefacts in differing light conditions throughout the day, to showcase first-ever visual depictions of scenes of colonial crime without the Museum’s knowledge.

Also read: Cannes Lions 2023 receives 26,992 entries, 6% up from 2022

Leo Burnett at Cannes Lions 2023

Leo Burnett advertising company bagged six entries to the Cannes Lions 2023, including Airtel’s 175 Replayed; Lays’ Smart Farm and The Biochar Project; Oreo’s #BringBack2011; P&G Whisper’s The Missing Chapter; Burger King’s The Great Celebrity Hack.

Airtel’s 175 Replayed recreated the 1983 world cup match demonstrated with the country’s first LIVE 5G-powered hologram. Kapil Dev’s virtual avatar was seen interacting with fans in real-time from a remote location.

Oreo’s #BringBack2011campaign featured cricketer MS Dhoni, who noted that the country won World Cup in 2011, the year Oreo was launched. Meanwhile, the brand introduced 15 cricket-theme embossed cookies.

P&G Whisper’s The Missing Chapter, aimed to create awareness about a topic considered taboo,created a curriculum on period education.

Burger King’s The Great Celebrity Hackrolled out an ad #EkDumPachaas featuring actor Hrithik Roshan highlighting its stunner menu. The company tricked the audience into thinking that the brand got Roshan to promote its menu.

Lay’s The Biochar Project supported farmers in Haryana and Punjab to burn their stubble introducing a sustainable method.

Ogilvy at Cannes Lions 2023

Ogilvy has bagged a shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change category for Dove’s Self-Esteem Project aimed to create confidence in young adults.

FCB Group India at Cannes Lions 2023

The FCB Group India agency has bagged five entries to the Cannes Lions 2023, including HDFC Bank’s Vigil Aunty; Google Cloud’s Hum Banayenge; Navneet’s Tr. for Teacher; Smart Bazaar’s Second Question; and Hair and Her – Untangling The Politics of Hair.

HDFC Bank’s Vigil Aunty campaign was aimed to create awareness on safe banking habits. The Vigil Aunty cautioned customers to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about the modus operandi of financial fraudsters, ways to detect cyber fraud attempts and how to stay safe.

Google Cloud’s Hum Banayenge campaign narrated the struggles of Indian entrepreneurs in a series of films.

Mindshare India logged six entries to Cannes Lions 2023 with Dove Thumbstopping Beauty Biases – Using AI to make human interactions more humane; HUL Shikhar’s Sales Rep of the Year; Kwality Walls Trixy Cinegame’s Bringing Alive 3 Layers of Fun; Vim: Breaking stereotypes in kitchen and in tech; Cric Exchange – Net Practice for Stock Trading; and Castrol Super Mechanic: Upskilling during downtime.

Wavemaker India has bagged five entries with campaigns including Cadbury Silk’s Unforgettable Love Tips; Cadbury Celebrations’ #ShopsForShopless; Cadbury 5Star’s #MushDetector; Cadbury 5Star’s #5StarEverywhere; and Cadbury Dairy Milk’s Proud sponsor of the ground staff.

BBDO India logged five entries with WhatsApp’s Scam Se Bacho campaign; Raclo Tyres’ No Pressure Delivery campaign; two of Ariel’s See Equal campaigns and its Silent Separation campaign.

MullenLowe Lintas logged entries with these campaigns INFOSYS’ A boy with a rainbow heart campaign; Future Generali’s Redefine Family; and Vim’s Vim Black campaign.

Cog Culture at Cannes Lions 2023

Cog Culture agency logged one entry to the Cannes Lions 2023. The company turned portraits of its employees sketched and digitised at its ninth-anniversary celebrations into NFTs.

Other companies with single entries include;

Landor & Fitch agency for Full’r’s #EatLikeNoOnesWatching campaign

Havas India for American Oncology Institute’s #ThePinkRibbonCollection campaign

The Womb for Truecaller’s Buri Neeyat Waale Tera Call Laal campaign

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit