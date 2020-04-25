From Spiderman to Batman, here’s all you need to know about Marvel and DC superhero films delays

Sony is officially delaying the release of its two biggest Spider-Man movies — the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the third instalment in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy.

The movies created in partnership with Marvel Studios will face months-long delays, the Verge reported.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel was slated to be released on April 8, 2022, will now be released on October 7, 2022.

While the third and final instalment of the Spiderman Homecoming series, starring Tom Holland, will be released on November 5, 2021, instead of July 16, 2021.

Sony’s other movie set in the Spider-Man Universe, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will now be released on June 25, 2021, instead of October 2020.

In order to accommodate the release of the Spiderman movies, Disney’s Marvel Studios is again reshuffling two of its other superhero movies — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Doctor Strange sequel, which was earlier postponed to November 5, 2021, will now release on March 25, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was slated to be released on February 18, 2022, after the delay, however, has been moved to February 11, 2022.

Batman, other DC movies delayed

Marvel Studios and Sony are not the only production houses to delay its superhero films. Warner Bros this week had said that it will be postponing the highly awaited Batman movie by four months as a part of shuffling the broader DC film line up.

It had also postponed the release of two more superhero films. The Flash will now be released on June 3, 2022, delayed by one month from its original release date. Shazam 2, starring Zachary Levi, has also been moved from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson was supposed to hit theatres on June 25, 2021, and has now been postponed to October 1, 2021, the report said.