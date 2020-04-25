From Spiderman to Batman, here’s all you need to know about Marvel and DC superhero films delays

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Sony is officially delaying the release of its two biggest Spider-Man movies — the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the third instalment in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy.
The movies created in partnership with Marvel Studios will face months-long delays, the Verge reported.
The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel was slated to be released on April 8, 2022, will now be released on October 7, 2022.
While the third and final instalment of the Spiderman Homecoming series, starring Tom Holland, will be released on November 5, 2021, instead of July 16, 2021.
Sony’s other movie set in the Spider-Man Universe, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will now be released on June 25, 2021, instead of October 2020.
In order to accommodate the release of the Spiderman movies, Disney’s Marvel Studios is again reshuffling two of its other superhero movies — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.
The Doctor Strange sequel, which was earlier postponed to November 5, 2021, will now release on March 25, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was slated to be released on February 18, 2022, after the delay, however, has been moved to February 11, 2022.
Marvel Studios and Sony are not the only production houses to delay its superhero films. Warner Bros this week had said that it will be postponing the highly awaited Batman movie by four months as a part of shuffling the broader DC film line up.
It had also postponed the release of two more superhero films. The Flash will now be released on June 3, 2022, delayed by one month from its original release date. Shazam 2, starring Zachary Levi, has also been moved from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022.
The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson was supposed to hit theatres on June 25, 2021, and has now been postponed to October 1, 2021, the report said.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...