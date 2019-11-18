Frozen 2 mania takes hold of consumer brands

As Disney hopes to set the cash registers ringing with the release of Frozen 2 — the sequel to one of the highest-grossing animated films — brands across categories do not want to let go of the opportunity to cash in on the popularity of the movie franchise.

As many as 67 brands have tied up with Disney in India to launch consumer products inspired by the movie featuring popular characters Elsa and Anna, among others.

The company said this is the highest number of brand associations inked by an animation film in the country. From apparel and dolls to accessories and back-to-school products, young movie buffs can buy a range of Frozen products from e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and retail stores, including Hamleys, Max, and Reliance Trends.

So while Pantaloons has launched a Frozen collection of apparel and footwear for toddlers and junior girls, Hasbro is launching new Elsa and Anna dolls and playsets.

Similarly, ITC is launching a line of stationery products, and Asian Paints is set to launch a line of wall decal products inspired by the movie.

Sanjeet Mehta, Executive Director and Head, Consumer Products, Disney India, said: “Frozen is among the top franchises for Disney’s consumer products business in India, and the excitement around it has gone up several notches with buzz around the upcoming movie. We are witnessing high demand for products inspired by their favourite Frozen characters, and we are thrilled to launch a vast collection across categories to celebrate the release of Frozen 2.”

ON Praneeth, Group Brand Manager – Digital and Customer Experience, Asian Paints, added: “Frozen 2 gives us yet another opportunity to strongly connect with Frozen fans through some very innovative products and create bestsellers, given the popularity of the characters.”

Frozen 2, sequel to the 2013 hit movie Frozen, is set to hit the cinemas on Friday. The first film of the franchise became a global phenomenon and inspired a range of fashion, toys, and consumer products.

While Frozen won an Oscar in the best animated feature film category, its iconic song, Let it Go, won an Oscar for the best original song.