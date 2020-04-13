FWICE warns Indian artists against collaborating with Pakistani counterparts

From the WHO
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has warned Indian singers and musicians against collaborating with their Pakistani counterparts or face “strict action.”
The warning came after FWICE was informed about a deal between Indian artists and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Indian film critic Taran Adarsh shared a letter from FWICE on Instagram that read: “We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular.”
FWICE further mentioned that the Indian artists had flouted the restrictions imposed in 2016 many a time. “We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made. We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation circular is valid, and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action,” the letter read.
The letter added: “One should also realize that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders. Kindly note no violation of this circular will be allowed and we are sure all members will follow our advice in their own interest.”
The cine collaboration between the two countries was banned in the 2016 post-Uri attack, in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured.
Within a month, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil drew widespread criticism for having Fawad Khan in his movie. Later, Shahrukh Khan’s Raees has also faced the backlash for having Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the lead role. However, the films were shot with Pakistani actors before the ban was announced.
