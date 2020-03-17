Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

After Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju on Tuesday confirmed that he had been tested positive for coronavirus.

Hivju, who plays Tormun Giantsbane in the HBO fantasy series took to Instagram to share the news.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” Hivju said in an Instagram post.

“ My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions,” the post read.

Netizens flooded the post with comments wishing him a speedy recovery. Some even flooded his comments with Game of Throne references.

“He survived winter beyond the wall, he can defeat COVID19,” read one of the comments on his post.

“If anyone can battle this virus, it's Tormund Giantsbane. Hope you recover quickly! God bedring, mann!” commented another Instagram user.

Hivju is the third Hollywood actor to be tested positive for COVID-19.

British actor Idris Elba on Monday said that he had been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actor posted a video on Twitter where he said that he had gotten tested after getting to know last Friday that he had come in contact with a person who had previously been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, Academy Award winner Tom Hanks had revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had been quarantined in Australia.