It was a noisy coup by the ad folks in black as Leo Burnett kept getting called to the stage at the Abby One Show Awards on day two of Goafest 2024 on Thursday night.

Leo Burnett was crowned the Technology Specialist Agency of the Year with two silver metals, five bronze metals and one merit, the Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year with one gold, one silver and one bronze metal, the Direct Specialist Agency of the Year with two silver, three bronze metals and one merit. It also bagged the Digital Specialist of the Year award with two gold, four silver, two bronze metals and six merit.

FCB Group India won the PR Specialist agency of the year, with one gold metal, three silvers and one merit. Leo Burnett was the runner up in this category with one gold, two silver and one merit. FCB was also the winner in the Design Specialist agency category with two bronze and two merit.

It was a runner up in the technology specialist agency category with one grand prix and one gold for its work for HDFC Bank, and a close second in the direct specialist agency category with one grand prix and one silver metal.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises won the Broadcaster specialist Abby award, walking away with two gold,10 silver and six bronze metals.

A total of two grand prix, 18 gold, 56 silver and 70 bronze metals were awarded on day two of the fest.

Some of the creative work that won a lot of awards were the HDFC Lulumenon End of Scam Sale campaign done by FCB Kinnect to expose online fraud risks, 22 feet Tribal’s playful Valentine’s Day campaign for Flipkart called ‘Blame it on Flipkart’ and Leo Burnett’s campaign for Flipkart ‘How to Make Mistakes Successfully’.

Asked if there were not too many categories being added to the awards list, Dheeraj Sinha, co-chair of the Abby Awards, said as an industry-led awards it’s our responsibility to move with the times and recognise emerging categories.