Golden Globes: 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood win top honours

World War One movie 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets.
1917 was named best drama, beating presumed front-runners The Irishman and Marriage Story, both from Netflix, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Sony Pictures won for best comedy or musical, as well as two other statuettes.
British director Sam Mendes was also named best director for his immersive 1917 from Universal Pictures. “That is a big surprise,” said Mendes, who beat Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.
Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying Joker, and Renee Zellweger, who played Judy Garland in Judy took the drama movie actor honours. Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) were first-time acting winners in the comedy/musical field.
Tarantino took home the Golden Globe for the screenplay of his love letter to the industry, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Brad Pitt was a popular winner for playing a laid-back stunt double in the movie.
Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, defeating presumed favourite Jennifer Lopez as a feisty pole dancer in Hustlers.
British comedian Ricky Gervais, hosting the awards ceremony for a fifth time, threw caution to the wind with expletives and jokes that drew mostly nervous laughter in the room of A-list celebrities.
In the television honours, HBO’s media dynasty show Succession and Amazon Studio's quirky British comedy Fleabag were the big television winners.
Following is a list of key winners:
Best Drama: 1917
Best Comedy Or Musical: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Actor, Drama: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Best Actress, Drama: Renee Zellweger - Judy
Best Actor, Comedy Or Musical: Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Best Actress, Comedy Or Musical: Awkwafina - The Farewell
Best Director: Sam Mendes - 1917
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern Marriage Story
Best Animated Film: Missing Link
Best Foreign Film: Parasite - South Korea
Best Original Song: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
Best TV Drama Series: Succession - HBO
Best TV Comedy/musical Series: Fleabag - Amazon Studios
Best Actor, TV Drama: Brian Cox - Succession
Best Actress, TV Drama: Olivia Colman - The Crown
Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical: Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Best TV Movie Or Limited Series: Chernobyl - HBO
