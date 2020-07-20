Golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for Covid-19

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Jack Nicklaus said during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife have tested positive for the Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic.
Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year. He said that his wife had no Covid-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.
“It didn’t last very long, and we were very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said on Sunday.
He added, “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”
The Memorial has no spectators, and Nicklaus sightings have been rare this week because of protocols in the PGA Tour’s return to golf amid the pandemic.
Nicklaus shared the news when the Memorial was coming out of a weather delay in the final round. The few times he has been seen, he was wearing a mask and keeping his distance.
Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial, said he had known for some time Nicklaus had tested positive.
“The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and (have) been around Barbara all these years,” said Woods.
