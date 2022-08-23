Google Doodle honours physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani’s birthday

Google commemorated Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani on her 104th birthday with a doodle.

Mani, one of the first female scientists, was born in 1918 in Kerala — known as Travancore then. “Happy 104th birthday, Anna Mani! Your life’s work inspired brighter days for this world,” Google said.

In 1948, Mani started working for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and helped in designing and manufacturing weather instruments. “Under her leadership, more than 100 weather instrument designs were simplified and standardised for production,” Google said.

Early life

After high school, she did her Intermediate Science course at Women’s Christian College (WCC) and pursued a Bachelor of Science with honours in physics and chemistry from Presidency College, Madras.

She then served as a professor at WCC and won a scholarship for post-graduate at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. She studied spectroscopy, specialising in diamonds and rubies under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman.

Between 1942 and 1945, Mani joined a graduate program at Imperial College, London, to specialise in meteorological instrumentation after publishing five papers and completing her PhD dissertation. “Mani was also an early advocate of alternative energy sources. Throughout the 1950s, she established a network of solar radiation monitoring stations and published several papers on sustainable energy measurement,” Google said.

In 1987, she won the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) K R Ramanathan Medal for her contributions to science. After her retirement, she was appointed as a trustee of the Raman Research Institute, Bangalore.

