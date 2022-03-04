hamburger

Google Doodle marks the start of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Madhu Balaji | Updated on: Mar 04, 2022
Google Doodle on March 4, 2022 celebrating the start of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Google on Friday marked the beginning of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 with an animated doodle. The doodle features six players in action: fielding, batting, and bowling.

When the doodle is clicked, cricket balls move from left to right on the google search result screen.

The ICC Women’s World Cup tournament has begun today, March 4, 2022, at Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand — with West Indies playing against New Zealand. Defending champions England will play against Australia tomorrow, March 5, 2022. The tournament will end on April 3, 2022.

The tournament is delayed by a year due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

The first international cricket match began in 1844 between Canada and the US.

"The first World Cup tournament for women was held in 1973, also won by this year’s defending champions, England. This year, eight teams from around the world will compete for tournament victory," Google wrote.

Wishing luck to the competing teams, Google also wrote, "No matter how heated the competition may get, cricket is highly-respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship."

Published on March 04, 2022
