Google honours space scientist U R Rao with doodle on his birth anniversary

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Google celebrated the 89th birthday of Udupi Ramachandra Rao, renowned Indian space scientist, with a doodle on its home page featuring an animated image with a background of the Earth and shooting stars.
“Happy Birthday, Prof. Rao! Your stellar technological advancements continue to be felt across the galaxy,” reads the description on Google Doodle’s website.
Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India’s space programme, it said.
After completing his doctorate, Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA’s ‘Pioneer’ and ‘Explorer’ space probes.
On his return to India in 1966, he initiated an extensive high energy astronomy programme at the Physical Research Laboratory, India’s premier institution for space sciences, before spearheading the country’s satellite programme in 1972.
Motivated by the practical applications of aerospace technology to solve societal problems such as poverty and food shortages, Rao supervised the 1975 launch of India’s first satellite Aryabhata, one of over 20 satellites he developed that transformed much of rural India by advancing communication and meteorological services, it said.
From 1984 to 1994, Rao continued to propel India’s space programme to stratospheric heights as Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation.
Also read: ISRO: Harnessing space tech for public good
Here, he developed rocket technology such as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which has launched over 250 satellites.
He became the first Indian inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year that PSLV launched India’s first interplanetary mission Mangalyaan satellite that orbits Mars today.
He passed away on July 24, 2017, in Bengaluru.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...