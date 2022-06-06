Google pays tribute to Angelo Moriondo, inventor of expresso coffee machine

Google is celebrating the 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo with an artistic doodle. Moriondo is the man who patented the first known espresso machine. “Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines,” Google said.

Coffee’s popularity peaked during the 19th century in Italy. But the brewing methods consumed more time and inconvenienced customers. “Moriondo figured that making multiple cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors,” Google said.

He came up with his invention and presented the expresso machine at the General Expo of Turin in 1884, which received a bronze medal. He received a patent titled, "New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method A. Moriondo."

Machine and its parts

"The machine consisted of a large boiler that pushed heated water through a bed of coffee grounds, with a second boiler producing steam that would flash the bed of coffee and complete the brew," Google said. The inventor continued to improve the technology and patent his invention in the following years.

Moriondo — born on June 6, 1851, in Turin, Italy — belonged to a family of entrepreneurs who never stopped brewing new ideas or projects. Moriondo's father took over a liquor production company founded by Moriondo's grandfather and also built a chocolate company himself.

Moriondo bought two establishments according to Google: the Grand-Hotel Ligure in the city-center Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma.