Google’s new doodle spreads awareness about Covid-19

Google has dedicated its Google Doodle to spread awareness about face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Google Doodle on Wednesday displayed the letters G-O-O-G-L-E donning a face mask. When users click on the doodle, it directs them to a Google page that details the steps that they can take to curb the spread of the infection and protect themselves as well as others from Covid.

“Wear a Mask. Save lives,” reads a message at the top of the page. “As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread,” Google Doodle tweeted.

Preventive steps

Here are a few steps detailed by Google on the web page that can help people prevent the spread of Covid-19: clean your hands often; use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand-rub; maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing; wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible; don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth; cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze; stay home if you feel unwell; and if you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention.

It also advises people to seek necessary medical care on time. Google then details the importance of masks in the pandemic. “Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against Covid-19 and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority,” the page reads.

It also directs users to important information by authoritative sources through the page. Health agencies including the World Health Organization have time and again emphasised the importance of face masks in stopping the spread of the pandemic that has taken the world by a storm. Over 18 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the globe, according to reports.