Harsh Goenka highlights the top issues for businesses in 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group shared the most important issues for businesses in 2021.
Goenka took to Twitter on Monday to share the top issues for businesses this year. Covid-19 restrictions topped the list followed by cybersecurity and supply chain disruptions.
Other important issues include work flexibility, digital investments, leaner operations, business pivot, community engagement, increased resiliency and political environment.
Goenka, who has been optimistic about India’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has shared his views on the pandemic’s impact on businesses and advice for the same on multiple occasions.
For instance, last week, the RPG Group Chairman shared his views on how organisations can manage a remote workforce.
“How to Manage Remote Work Force:- Hire right people - Invest in technology - Create organisational transparency - Host often face-to-face meetings, in-person trainings, social events - Prioritize professional development - Clear and frequent communication - Create right culture,” Goenka had tweeted.
Goenka in December had said that the Indian economy is likely to witness record growth by Q3 in 21 if vaccination efforts are successful.
