Here is how to verify an Aadhaar number via UIDAI website

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recommends individuals verify if an Aadhaar number presented to them is bogus or genuine before accepting it as proof.
The UIDAI has cautioned on Twitter that “not every 12-digit number is an Aadhaar”.
Here are the steps to verify an Aadhaar number
Visit the official website of UIDAI: https://www.uidai.gov.in/
Select ‘Verify an Aadhaar Number’ from the Aadhaar services dropdown under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.
Here is the direct link to verify an Aadhaar number: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar
Fill in the Aadhaar number you want to verify along with the captcha code.
Click on ‘Proceed and verify Aadhaar’.
The UIDAI website will ‘Aadhaar Verification Completed’ confirming its validity. Alongside, the website will display cardholders’ personal information, including age, state and masked mobile number. If the UIDAI says that the Aadhaar number does not exist, resulting in an inability to verify, you can visit an Aadhaar enrollment centre for support.
