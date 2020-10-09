Here’s how the world is celebrating iconic musician John Lennon’s 80th birthday

Today marks the 80th birthday of iconic musician and the founder of the Beatles, John Lennon.

The musician, born John Winston Lennon on October 9, 1940, had gained worldwide fame as a founding member of one of the world’s most iconic bands, the Beatles. Lennon was also the co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles including Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

On Lennon’s 80th birthday, tributes and wishes have poured in across social media platforms from fans and celebrities alike with the hashtag #Lennon80 trending on Twitter.

The Empire State Building in New York had been lit up sky blue with a white peace sign to mark the occasion. The Imagine Peace Tower conceived by Yoko Ono had also been lit up until dawn in his memory.

Paul McCartney along with and Alec Baldwin will be celebrating the occasion by taking over SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel on Friday. The exclusive programming will also feature Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon who will be DJing with his favourite songs by his father while remembering his childhood memories.

A dedicated, unique pop-up TV Channel in UK and Ireland will also be celebrating Lennon’s 80th birthday, starting October 9 for a week. Sky, Virgin and Freeview will broadcast LENNON80 in honour of the occasion.

The “iconic” piano which the musician had used to write one of his greatest songs ‘Imagine’ will also be put on display at Liverpool’s Strawberry Field starting today. The piano had been purchased by George Michael in 2000, BBC reported.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lennon is considered as an icon and one of the most influential figures in pop culture. Lennon was assassinated by Mark David Chapman in New York on December 8, 1980.

His best-selling solo album Double Fantasy had won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year following his death.