Here’s how the world is celebrating iconic musician John Lennon’s 80th birthday

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Today marks the 80th birthday of iconic musician and the founder of the Beatles, John Lennon.
The musician, born John Winston Lennon on October 9, 1940, had gained worldwide fame as a founding member of one of the world’s most iconic bands, the Beatles. Lennon was also the co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles including Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
On Lennon’s 80th birthday, tributes and wishes have poured in across social media platforms from fans and celebrities alike with the hashtag #Lennon80 trending on Twitter.
The Empire State Building in New York had been lit up sky blue with a white peace sign to mark the occasion. The Imagine Peace Tower conceived by Yoko Ono had also been lit up until dawn in his memory.
Paul McCartney along with and Alec Baldwin will be celebrating the occasion by taking over SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel on Friday. The exclusive programming will also feature Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon who will be DJing with his favourite songs by his father while remembering his childhood memories.
A dedicated, unique pop-up TV Channel in UK and Ireland will also be celebrating Lennon’s 80th birthday, starting October 9 for a week. Sky, Virgin and Freeview will broadcast LENNON80 in honour of the occasion.
The “iconic” piano which the musician had used to write one of his greatest songs ‘Imagine’ will also be put on display at Liverpool’s Strawberry Field starting today. The piano had been purchased by George Michael in 2000, BBC reported.
Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lennon is considered as an icon and one of the most influential figures in pop culture. Lennon was assassinated by Mark David Chapman in New York on December 8, 1980.
His best-selling solo album Double Fantasy had won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year following his death.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
An Indian single malt whisky has been judged the third best in the world. Here’s why
A writ petition in the Supreme Court argues that animals have legal entitlements. A look at the Constitution ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...