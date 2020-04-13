Here’s what Indians searched on Google while looking for things to do during lockdown

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Google search for terms related to different ways of passing the time during lockdown grew tremendously over the last month according to a recent study by online visibility management and content marketing platform SEMrush.
The study conducted in March 2020 showed that search for terms related to video conferencing apps, gaming and online video streaming grew massively over the last month owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
For instance, search for Microsoft’s video conferencing tool Skype rose by 1150 per cent just before the 21-day lockdown was implemented on March 24.
The search for terms such as “online games” and “work from home” increased by 300 per cent and 733 per cent respectively, the study said. Other keywords whose search frequency spiked were “online food delivery” and “online grocery.” The search for these terms grew by 2,400 per cent and 4,900 per cent respectively, according to the report.
The search for terms related to gaming had surged among Indians, the report said. Between March 6-25, the percentage of times the video game Counter-Strike was explored rose by 1011 per cent. The percentage of times “puzzles” was searched increased by 1,566 per cent between March 9-30 as per the study.
The study also reported a massive surge in terms related to video streaming and OTT platforms. Searches for terms such as “Netflix” and “Disney Plus” increased by 127 per cent and 143 per cent respectively last month.
Searches for "Netflix subscription" and "Amazon prime subscription" rose by 193 per cent and 162 per cent respectively.
“In India, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus are the most popular streaming services,” the report said.
“While there has been a huge surge in searches for online video streaming services, their numbers are eclipsed by searches for practical services and equipment like Skype, home food delivery. Indians are a pragmatic people and with a crisis afoot, their biggest concerns are keeping in touch with friends and family, ensuring nobody goes hungry, and the safety of their loved ones,” said Mr Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush.
“The study also brings to the surface what’s in the mind of young Indian consumers. Young Indians are avid gamers. With colleges and schools closed, they opt to play Counter-Strike, a game that many friends can play together remotely. Our study shows that the First Person Shooter (FPS) genre remains popular in India, despite the popularity of gaming on Smartphones. The study also shows that many younger Indians prefer cerebral activities like puzzles to pass the time,” he further added.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...