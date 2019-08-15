Heritage run of world's oldest steam loco made for I-Day

To commemorate the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, a Heritage Special Service hauled by EIR-21 was operated from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam today. EIR-21 is the world’s oldest steam locomotive.

The express which is similar to Fairy Queen in appearance, is 164 years old. The locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855. After withdrawal from service in 1909, this loco was kept as an exhibit at Jamalpur Workshops and Howrah Station for over 101 years.

However, being in the open, many parts of Express EIR-21 were corroded, missing and broken thus not fit for use. However, the Loco Works, Perambur, revived the loco in 2010 and since then the heritage runs have been made to showcase the heritage value of Indian Railways.

So far nine such heritage runs have been organised by SR in the Chennai Division, and in Salem, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram divisions, says a press release from Southern Railway.

The heritage special- a single coach with railway officials including PK Mishra, Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, left the Chennai Egmore station around 12 pm to reach Kodambakkam 15 minutes later.