Hot or cold, weather alone has no glaring impact over COVID-19: Study

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Researchers from The University of Texas at Austin carried out the study to find the role played by weather in changing the dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their findings indicated that temperature and humidity do not play a pivotal role in coronavirus spread.
This means the transmission of the virus solely depends on human behaviour, regardless of the weather.
Dev Niyogi, a professor at UT Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences and Cockrell School of Engineering, who led the research said: “The effect of weather is low and other features such as mobility have more impact than the weather. In terms of relative importance, the weather is one of the last parameters.”
The research was published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
The study defined weather as “equivalent air temperature,” which combines temperature and humidity into a single value.
The scientists then analysed how this value tracked with coronavirus spread in different areas from March to July 2020. The researchers also looked into the link between coronavirus infection and human behaviour, using cellphone data to study travel habits.
Their findings revealed that the weather had nearly no influence. Considering other factors as well, the weather’s influence on the pandemic could be less than 3 per cent, with no indication that a specific type of weather promoted spread over another.
In contrast, travelling (34 per cent) and spending time away from home (26 per cent) were the top two contributing factors to the Covid-19 transmission rate. The next two significant contributors were population (23 per cent) and urban density (13 per cent).
One of the researchers wrote: “We shouldn’t think of the problem as something driven by weather and climate. We should take personal precautions, be aware of the factors in urban exposure.”
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...