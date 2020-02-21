How bad was Academy Awards this year? : Trump on Korean movie winning Oscars

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, showed his disappointment towards the Korean movie “Parasite” winning the best picture award at the Oscars this year, Reuters reported.
Addressing a reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Trump said, "How bad was the Academy Awards this year?"
Trump was irked over South Korean movie securing the Academy Award. He expressed his discontentment and said: "We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?"
The US President later indicated that he had not watched the movie Parasite -- a dark comedy exploring class divides -- and asked the audience “Was it good?”
Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize.
Neon, the US distributor for Parasite, later took a jibe on Trump tweeting that it is understandable that he did not like the movie as he couldn’t read the subtitles.
Trump also mentioned Brad Pitt, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor, in his speech, calling him “a little wiseguy.” Pitt, in his award acceptance speech, supported the impeachment of the US President.
Trump, who has built his image as a nationalist leader with the “America First” slogan, said that it is high time to revive Hollywood and bring back the age of Hollywood classics.
President Trump urged, "Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back please? 'Sunset Boulevard?'”
