How close are we to the next big Himalayan quake?

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The next big quakes along the Himalayan ranges should happen approximately 500 to 1,000 years after the most recent event at each location. For some locations here, that time has already passed; for others it is 1,000 years from now, according to a new study.
Quoting Steven Wesnousky, a paleoseismologist at the University of Nevada, Akash Kharita of IIT-Roorkee writes that the finding is based on a study of earthquake data at 30 sites along the Himalayan arc.
Wesnousky’s study has been published in the Seismological Research Letters. “When will (these earthquakes) occur? No one can tell exactly,” says he. However, damage can be minimised by building quake-resistant infrastructure and drawing up emergency response plans.
Also read: Covid-19 lulls sky, surface and even the depths into silence
“Check the National Disaster Management Authority’s website for how you can be ready. Remember that during an earthquake if you are outdoors, get into the open and get away from anything that might fall on you. If you are indoors, drop, cover and hold on,” Wesnousky says.
If Wesnousky is right, the arc may be ready to rupture in multiple locations, which could result in a series of great earthquakes similar to a recent earthquake sequence in Alaska where damaging earthquakes occurred in 1906, 1946, 1957, 1964 and 1965.
The 1950 magnitude -8.7 earthquake in Assam on August 15 may have begun a similar sequence in the Himalayas, says Wesnousky. The quake was destructive in both Assam and Tibet, killing 4,800 people. It was also notable for the loud noises reported throughout the region.
Also read: A major Himalayan quake is coming. But when?
“Sufficient stress has been accumulating in the Himalayas along the Main Himalayan Thrust for years,” Wesnousky adds. He says this pent-up stress could produce a sequence of mega thrust earthquakes, with multiple events greater than magnitude 8.5 (M8.5).
“As horrible as it sounds, we should expect great magnitude 8.5 (or larger) mega thrust earthquakes to occur again in the Himalayas,” says Roland Burgmann, professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not part of this study.
But Roger Bilham, a research scientist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, US, says that a weakness in studies like Wesnousky’s is that available data only record one large earthquake. Researchers may want to see the paleoseismic record extended back 10,000 years — multiple earthquake cycles — at each location to determine the intervals between great quakes.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...